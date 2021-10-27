Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New $91,000 Investment in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BSIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of BSIG opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.