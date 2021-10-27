Pinz Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Pinz Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in SuRo Capital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 28.2% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 729,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 160,662 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 327.2% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 38,103 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 116.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares during the period. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $98,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

SSSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SuRo Capital stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $329.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.04.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 11,521.24%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that SuRo Capital Corp. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 66.18%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,111.11%.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

