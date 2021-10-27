6,700 Shares in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Bought by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,141,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 111,850 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 28.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 958,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 212,437 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 953,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 206.1% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 365,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

GDYN opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.11 and a beta of 0.83. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $112,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 87,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $2,563,375.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,514 shares of company stock worth $6,690,563. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

