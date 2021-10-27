Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $96,000 in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the first quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the second quarter worth $80,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the second quarter worth $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the second quarter worth $137,000. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

Shares of GreenBox POS stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. GreenBox POS has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.