Pinz Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 6,700 Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -148.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,514 shares of company stock worth $6,690,563 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

