Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,110,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,972.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFV opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2,465.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.65%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

