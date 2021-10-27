Pinz Capital Management LP Takes Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 44,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Astronics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Astronics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Astronics by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 22,072 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities upgraded Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

ATRO opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.06. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

