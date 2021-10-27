State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,369,661 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $665,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3,655.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

