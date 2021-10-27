Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,046 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $122,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $4,197,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $979,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 31.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,087,000 after buying an additional 384,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $80,041,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO opened at $86.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average of $118.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.79 and a 52-week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

