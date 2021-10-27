Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 3,387 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $15,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $299.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.03 and a 1-year high of $302.16.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

