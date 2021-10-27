DigitalNote Market Capitalization Tops $7.67 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $40,813.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.72 or 0.00447138 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,063,181,835 coins and its circulating supply is 7,922,824,734 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

