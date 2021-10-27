JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $106.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATVI. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after acquiring an additional 211,863 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 233.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 38.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 744,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,252,000 after purchasing an additional 207,383 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

