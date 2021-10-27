Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.77.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -199.04 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $264,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 14.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

