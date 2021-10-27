Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s previous close.

METC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $629.44 million, a P/E ratio of 129.73 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.