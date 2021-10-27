HomeStreet’s (HMST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $56.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. The company has a market cap of $939.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.