General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.700-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.General Motors also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.70.6.70 EPS.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.98. General Motors has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $64.30.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Motors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,438,326 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of General Motors worth $779,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.