MacroGenics (MGNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. On average, analysts expect MacroGenics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. MacroGenics has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48.

MGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MacroGenics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 908.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of MacroGenics worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

