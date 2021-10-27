Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. On average, analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a current ratio of 15.86.

CPSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.