H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HEES opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in H&E Equipment Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 155,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of H&E Equipment Services worth $15,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

