Maven Securities LTD Sells 3,300 Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT)

Maven Securities LTD reduced its stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVT. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FVT opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

