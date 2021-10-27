Maven Securities LTD Purchases Shares of 13,500 Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCW. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,292,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,510,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,372,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.42.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $205,202,925.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955 over the last ninety days.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

