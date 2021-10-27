Maven Securities LTD Makes New $184,000 Investment in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FEMY. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,825,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Femasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Femasys alerts:

NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Femasys Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Femasys Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FEMY shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Femasys in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Femasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Femasys in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.45 target price on the stock.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.