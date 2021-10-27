Synchrony Financial (SYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years. Synchrony Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.53.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.