Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26,753.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,703,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,699,000 after purchasing an additional 141,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $1,503,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $419,664.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,384.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $620,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,367.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 405,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,061,280. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.65, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $70.52.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

