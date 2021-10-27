Maven Securities LTD Invests $230,000 in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter worth $134,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

ZH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 86 Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

ZH opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. Zhihu Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

