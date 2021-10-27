National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 138.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $59.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.