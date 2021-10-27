Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 106.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 60.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Prothena by 171.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $2,654,600. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

