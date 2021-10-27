Maven Securities LTD Makes New $403,000 Investment in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.19% of Synlogic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter worth $30,557,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $5,331,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Synlogic in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Synlogic by 81.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Synlogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.87.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

