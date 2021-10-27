Maven Securities LTD Sells 2,402 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Maven Securities LTD cut its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $14,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $1,763,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $1,057,000.

NYSE:PAX opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

