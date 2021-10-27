Maven Securities LTD Has $472,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Maven Securities LTD reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $419.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.37 and a 12 month high of $421.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.48 and its 200-day moving average is $395.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

