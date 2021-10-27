Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $147.63 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $147,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 30.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BXP opened at $118.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.46. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

