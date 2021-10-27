Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,812,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 160,083 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of The Williams Companies worth $154,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 120,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

