Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,565 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $53,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 446.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

