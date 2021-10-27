Zacks: Analysts Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

