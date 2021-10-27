-$0.62 EPS Expected for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will post ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.59). Prelude Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($5.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09).

PRLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of PRLD opened at $17.65 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $95.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $831.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.61.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $708,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,033 shares of company stock worth $2,527,305 over the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

