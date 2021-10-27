Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3,920.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 854,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $66,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $225,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $1,547,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $132,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169,138 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 77.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.6% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

