Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Allegheny Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.80. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

