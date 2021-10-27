Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Post $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.17. Truist Financial reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 337,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $64.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

