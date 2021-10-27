Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Post $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.17. Truist Financial reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.
In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 337,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TFC stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $64.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
