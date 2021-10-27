Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on November 18th

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd.

Franklin Electric has increased its dividend by 46.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Franklin Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $86.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $89.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.09.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Electric stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Franklin Electric worth $27,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

