Ball (NYSE:BLL) Trading Down 4%

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.96 and last traded at $88.49. Approximately 96,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,941,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Get Ball alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Ball by 110.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after purchasing an additional 432,389 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Ball by 182.9% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $16,321,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.