Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.73). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $184,478.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,958 shares of company stock worth $778,076 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,658,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,897,000 after buying an additional 208,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,815,000 after buying an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after buying an additional 368,986 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,101,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,380,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,997,000 after buying an additional 62,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

