Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) to Issue $0.61 Monthly Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.6093 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSEP opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $29.20.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

