Zacks: Analysts Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Post -$0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $184,478.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,958 shares of company stock worth $778,076. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 97,703 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,294,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 95,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $16.25 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

