Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 933.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

