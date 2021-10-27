Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Shares Down 4.9%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF)’s share price was down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 2,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 66,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF)

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA engages in the provision of aviation, other transport, and travel-related activities. It operates through the following business areas: People and Services, Aircraft Operations, Assets and Financing, and Other Business Areas. The People and Services business area includes crew, airline and crew support, and administrative functions.

