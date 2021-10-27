Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

Austal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUTLF)

Austal Ltd. engages in the design and construction of customized aluminum commercial and defense vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Australia, USA, and Asia. The Australia segment manufactures commercial and defense vessels for markets worldwide, excluding the USA and provides training and on-going support and maintenance for vessels.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.