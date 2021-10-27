Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$337.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$349.77 million.

