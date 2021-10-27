Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Plans GBX 1.65 Dividend

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of EGL opened at GBX 199.88 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.31. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 209 ($2.73). The firm has a market cap of £201.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71.
About Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust
