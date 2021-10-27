Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Plans GBX 1.65 Dividend

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EGL opened at GBX 199.88 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.31. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 209 ($2.73). The firm has a market cap of £201.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71.

About Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

