China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Trading Up 10.2%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF)’s share price was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHPXF)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.