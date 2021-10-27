Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Reliant Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Reliant Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a market cap of $573.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 72.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 46.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.